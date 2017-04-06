Canajoharie dentist facing multiple charges fired from Troy office

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Investigators were trying to determine where Canajoharie dentist Dr. Martin Sorbero, who is facing numerous charges, was working in Troy. NEWS10 ABC’s Lindsay Nielsen found that office and saw Dr. Martin Sorbero through the window at the Capital Dental Associates.

As we went inside, he ran to the back of the office. NEWS10 ABC was able to catch up with him outside to see what he had to say about these accusations.

Dr. Sorbero tried to avoid our cameras saying he needed to get to the bank.

He’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from patients at his Canajoharie dental office. He’s also accused of charging them for dental work he didn’t do.

When asked if he stole money from his patients, he said he didn’t in his 34 years of practicing. Some alleged victims even accused him of doing unnecessary dental work.

Police say their investigation has widened and they are now looking into other offices where Dr. Sorbero worked including his family member’s orthodontist office, Dr. Cheryl Sorbero in Guilderland, and the office in Troy, Capital Dental Associates.

Dr. Sorbero says he thinks its okay to be working on patients right now.

“Yeah, that’s what I am.”

Dr. Sorbero no longer has a job at Capital Dental Associates as he was fired on Thursday.

The owner of the practice, Dr. Santhosh Thomas said in a statement:

“Dr. Sorbero briefly worked for me for five months in my Troy office two days a week. I closely monitored all of his work and procedures. He never had access to finances and did not collect money. He was strictly a salaried employee. He was fired today when he showed up at the Troy office.”

Dr. Sorbero says he plans to fight these charges.

He would not provide any further comments except to talk to his lawyer.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to Dr. Sorbero’s lawyer Bob Abdella but he had no comment.