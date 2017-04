Goose is a 5 year old DSH neutered male. Goose was surrendered to the shelter when his owner was moving and could not bring him along. He is a sweet boy who loves attention from people.

Goose likes to play and gets along with other cats. He would do well in any home. This handsome boy arrived at the shelter on 2/2/17.

Montgomery County SPCA (518) 842-8050