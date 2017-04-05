Warm up to avoid spring sports injuries

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It is officially springtime, which means it’s time to dust off the golf clubs or running shoes and get back to those favorite warm-weather sports.

If your spring sport of choice requires athletic movement, chances are that you may not be fully prepared after a long winter indoors.

When first starting out, remember to go slow, and do what you can do.

Craig Boyarski, the fitness director at Best Fitness in Schenectady says the most important thing for people easing back into exercise is to just get the body moving differently.

“It’s been cold and snowy outside. A lot of people are not outside enjoying the weather,” says Boyarski. “So hopefully, as [the weather’s] been changing we want to get outside, running, jogging, and walking. Get moving a little bit.”

Boyarski says getting back into the swing of things should be a slow process. Any sport requires thorough stretching before and after. So start that habit at the gym.

When working on your core stability, try the forward lunge with a lateral rotation. Keep your abs tight and bed at the hips. Try the same motion with a medicine ball. Always remember to keep proper form.

If that sounds too complicated, Boyarski just says to run, either outside or inside.

“The first thing we want to think about is that a treadmill is moving on its own. When we are outside we have to propel ourselves,” says Boyarski. “So I always say when we are on the treadmill, we want to give it a little bit of an incline: maybe a 1.0 incline, or 1.5. Just knowing the fact that we are going to simulate and get the back half of those muscles activated.”

Boyarski says running with an incline gets the glutes, hamstrings, calves and quads moving, all muscles that get a lot of use during spring and summer sports.

One of the most crucial factors in any successful and safe exercise is to have the right kind of shoes, and Boyarski says Converse won’t cut it.

“I would say those might be the worst possible running shoes that we could have,” says Boyarski. “But maybe invest in some good running shoes so your feet are feeling great while you’re exercising.”

The most important thing is to just get moving. But get moving slowly. Remember to hydrate and eat well, because that warm weather is on its way.