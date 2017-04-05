Victims speak out after local dentist facing numerous charges

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a Capital Region dentist is charged with stealing from his patients, some are speaking out.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a long time coming,” An alleged victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

The woman says she’s a former patient of Dr. Martin Sorbero. He was arrested this week and is accused of stealing money from his dental patients. She’s one of nearly 50 alleged victims who have come forward to police so far.

“I had only gone in to get one tooth fixed and here I am getting a whole mouth reworked that really wasn’t in any pain at the time and I had said no a couple times but he’s a smooth talker,” Another alleged victim, who also didn’t want to be identified, said.

She says Dr. Sorbero strongly encouraged her to open a care credit card.

“My cards were charged without my knowledge.”

She was charged to the tune of $11,000. She says after that was paid, she got another bill.

“He can’t be billing me. He must owe me work because I’ve already paid out ten, eleven thousand dollars in credit care.”

Police says some victims have claimed Dr. Sorbero charged patients for work they didn’t need to be done.

“Yes, but it took a long time to actually say okay, I’m done.”

She paid Dr. Sorbero for root canals that later had to be fixed by another dentist.

“He told me that if I paid him in cash it would be cheaper,” the first victim said.

She says she paid around $6,000 in cash.

“The insurance company was going to send me a check in the mail.”

She says she never got the check and was later told Dr. Sorbero had cashed it.

“He kept the money so I just threatened him and he said he would give me the money right then so he wrote me up a check that day.”

NEWS10 ABC’S Lindsay Nielsen stopped by Dr. Sorbero’s office for the second time. It was closed but she did catch up with one of his family members at his house.

As she pulled up to Dr. Sorbero’s home, his father was there.

“I don’t know what to make of it. I just can’t picture him doing that,” Thomas Sorbero, Martin’s father, said. “Beyond heartbreaking. Beyond heartbreaking.”