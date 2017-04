ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The U.S.S. Slater at the Albany River Front is officially open for the season.

The Slater is the only restored destroyer escort afloat in the United States.

This year marks its 20th season in the Capital City.

Hours are Wednesday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. into November. Admission is $9 for adults and $7 for kids.