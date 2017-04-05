Tyler Pascuzzi sentenced to 8 to 25 years in prison

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man was sentenced in a drunk driving crash that killed two people.

A jury convicted Tyler Pascuzzi on both manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

A judge sentenced him to 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

Back in 2014, Alicia Tomboia and Cody Veverka were in the car with Pascuzzi when police say he crashed into another car and a tractor-trailer on the Thruway in Guilderland.

During the hearing, the prosecution argued forensic evidence proved Pascuzzi drove his car faster than 150 MPH and his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

The defense claimed the prosecution lacked convincing DNA evidence. They said Veverka was the one behind the wheel.

