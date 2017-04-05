Second annual Autism Action Day at the NY Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday is Autism Action Day at the New York Capitol.

It’s the second annual event hosted by Amsterdam Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

The event is a way for advocates to push for legislation aimed at improving the lives of people who are on the autism spectrum. This includes things like increasing employment opportunities, expanding independent housing options, improving access to technology and creating a centralized location for available services.

He also gave an update on progress to legislation passed last year that created the state’s first Autism Spectrum Disorder Advisory Board.

The event was emceed by NEWS10 ABC’s morning anchor Christina Arangio, whose son has down syndrome.