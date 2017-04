CANTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unlikely culprit was responsible for a disturbance at an Upstate New York prison.

The New York DEC says a raccoon got into the St. Lawrence County Correctional facility up on the Canadian border, perched itself on a gate and wouldn’t leave.

They had to use a catch pole to snatch it and pull it down.

The raccoon was released back into the woods outside prison grounds.