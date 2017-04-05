NY budget deal not finalized five days after deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York lawmakers are still trying to make a deal on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Currently, both houses and the governor have agreements on several items, including bringing ridesharing to upstate, college affordability, water infrastructure and taxes on the rich.

However, five days past the budget deadline, senate republicans have had enough.

“We’re not going to sit here like potted plants; we have nothing to do,” Sen. John DeFrancisco said. “There’s nothing to do.”

DeFrancisco said it seems every time a deal seems final, someone thinks of another thing to add in negotiations.

“We can’t continue to close down if you keep raising new issues, and it’s not only the governor, everybody in the process,” he said.

“From a legislative leader standpoint, I’m not worried,” Sen. Majority Leader John Flanagan said. “We got along.”

Flanagan expects talks to continue, but he sent his members home on Wednesday for their scheduled two week break. They’ll only return for a final not close deal.

The assembly meanwhile said they’re staying put in Albany until at least Thursday.

“I wouldn’t say we’re farther apart as I said to you, I think if we were to resolve the issue around education, I think we would probably be done,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.

Other outstanding issues that have kept chambers at odds include raising the age of criminal responsibility and aid to charter schools.

Next, the assembly is set to meet at the Capitol Thursday morning. If both houses can finalize a deal, senators will return to vote.

If not, the hallways of the Capitol will be quiet until April 24 when lawmakers are expected to be back from their break.