New York hunters killed about 214,000 deer in 2016

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation says New York hunters killed about 214,000 deer in 2016, up about 5 percent from 2015.

That includes an estimated 109,000 adult bucks — a 10 percent increase from 2015 — and 105,000 antlerless deer.

The numbers are preliminary estimates. The DEC says final harvest numbers are expected later this month as the agency updates its harvest calculation system.

Annual deer and bear harvest reports are posted on the DEC website (http://on.ny.gov/2nUVF2H ).

