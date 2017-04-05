Neighbors remember woman killed in Amsterdam fire

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in Amsterdam Monday night.

Police say Kaycee Lander, 24, died after her home went up in flames Monday evening.

Neighbors are now paying their respects.

“I was devastated. I couldn’t believe it. I heard that she passed,” Miguel Gonzalez, a neighbor, said.

Gonzalez knew Kaycee well. He says the young mother was a woman who cared deeply for her kids.

“It’s just a sad story. This is a young lady who was getting ready to start her life with her kids and do better and then this happened.”

What exactly happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday when the call came in is still being investigated.

Kaycee and two others were in the house, including her son who was on the second floor with her.

Police credit neighbors with saving the life of Kaycee’s young son who jumped from the second floor safely into their arm below.

Kaycee did not jump.

“I know the guy. He and his tried to get her out, but she was afraid and she wouldn’t jump out of the window,” Jesus Rivera, a neighbor, said.

She was later found by arriving fire crews and brought to the hospital. She was pronounced dead on arrival, according to police. An autopsy is still being conducted to determine the exact cause.

Neighbors are stopping by to mourn the tragedy. Some are leaving flowers and notes to remember the life that was taken much too soon.

“It’s a sad story. To know a close friend and a neighbor, this can happen to her,” Gonzalez said.

The cause of the fire is not being released at this time, but the Amsterdam fire chief says it is being ruled accidental.