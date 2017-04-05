Man claiming to be police officer arrested in Albany road rage incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say engaged in a road rage incident on Interstate 787 on Monday.

Vincent LaBarbera, 49, of Clifton Park, is accused of pulling alongside another car, rolling down his window and gesturing and shouting at another motorist. Police say LaBarbera then showed some sort of credentials, claiming he is a police officer, and threatened the motorist and his passenger.

LaBarbera is then accused of throwing a handful of coins at the other car, damaging the door, and speeding off.

Police say a passenger of the second vehicle was able to record part of the incident on a cellular phone.

LaBarbera was identified, arrested and charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, and several vehicle and traffic law infractions.

Police say LaBarbera is not a police officer.

He is due in court on April 11.