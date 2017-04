ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Plotter Kill Preserve, a popular, and dangerous hiking spot could soon be receiving funding for major improvements.

The Schenectady County Legislature will be voting on an improvement plan for the Preserve next week.

The $350,000 grant would create observation areas and provide improvements to the trails and parking lots.

A number of serious situations have unfolded at the falls, including one that claimed the life of a teenager in 2015.