TOPEKA, Kansas (NEWS10) – A local shoe store that claimed to always save you money is closing.

It’s a measure to help the shoe company save money.

Payless Shoesource has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, meaning about 400 stores around the country are set to close.

This includes four stores in the Capital Region and western Massachusetts. Two of the stores are in Albany, one on Central Avenue and the other on Crossgates Mal Road.