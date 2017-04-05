Three pets killed in early morning house fire in Catskill

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three pets were killed in a fire at a home on North Allen Street in the Town of Catskill early Wednesday morning.

The call for the fire at 114 North Allen Street came in around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Catskill Fire Chief Ed Dolan says fire crews arriving at the scene found heavy flames in the rear on the first-floor of the house. A second alarm was transmitted.

The house at 114 North Allen is over 100 years old and has been remodeled several times, which Chief Dolan says makes it difficult to locate and extinguish flames hidden in the walls. Luckily, he says, the house is a primarily brick structure, which helped to slow the spread of the fire.

firefighters say the homeowner was the only person in the home when the fire broke out. He was able to make it out of the building safely, but two dogs, and one cat were killed in the fire.

Crews are still working to investigate the cause of the fire, but believe a space heater in the home may have sparked the flames.

No word on any injuries so far.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest on this situation.