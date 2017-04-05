Babies in these countries cry the most

(NEWS10) – No one likes a crying baby.

Researchers, who reviewed 5,687 articles and 28 diary studies that involved 8,690 infants for the study published in the Journal of Pediatrics, wanted to determine the prevalence of fussing and crying in infants in the first three months of life in various cultures.

According to Researchers, duration of fussing and crying drops significantly after 8-9 weeks of age.

Researchers say babies, at different ages, in Britain, Canada, and Italy tend to cry more than others. Babies from Denmark and Japan tend to cry less and American babies were average.

Countries with the most and least crying babies

The following table shows the statistically significant deviations from mean fuss/cry duration compared with the overall mean across all countries.

Researchers say economic conditions, caretaking patterns, population genetic differences, feeding type, and genes could explain why there are differences in crying patterns across various countries.