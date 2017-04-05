NY Assembly voting on budget measures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Senate has been non-existent in terms of action, they had to wait for the printing of the bills that make up what’s known as the “big ugly.”

The final three bills they have yet to vote on before their work is done and they can go on break.

Meanwhile, the work here in the Assembly seems to be going at about a bill an hour so far since noon when they started. They’ve passed three of the nine total bills that make up the final budget.

Assembly members spent much of the afternoon going back and forth on water infrastructure and the governor’s wastewater $2.5 billion proposals that did eventually pass.

Also passing the Assembly, which makes it passed both Houses, and awaiting the governor’s signature, if, this is all complete and final is the aid to direct-care workers.

$55 million that will help lift those wages of those that care for the most vulnerable to minimum wage.

That increase though would not take place until the next fiscal budget. Also enacted are the state operations budget, that too has passed.

It’s unclear if the Senate plans on going home and coming back later Thursday to finish their work. The Assembly plans to push on to at least, later Wednesday evening.