3 arrested after heroin, cocaine found in vehicle in Granville

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A major drug dealer was recently arrested in Granville, and police are hoping it won’t be the last.

Fentanyl is one of the most powerful drugs that has made its way into local communities. Three people were arrested on Friday for having large amounts of heroin and cocaine.

The alleged drug dealer, Lesley Fontaine, has been known for selling fentanyl. The powerful painkiller has caused numerous overdoses.

“It’s the most serious problem right now plaguing us as far as drugs,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said.

Fentanyl is known to be stronger than morphine. Fontaine is facing eight felonies after she was accused of selling the drug in Vermont and Eastern New York.

“It’s not a small load,” Apple said. “This isn’t a little batch. This has got to be coming in every day into this country.”

Fontaine’s arrest was part of a year-long investigation by law enforcement. Apple said the arrest is an example of how serious the drug problem is in the Capital Region.

“We need to work our way up that chain,” he said. “We need those middle to those high level dealers, and that’s the only way you can dent it.”

The car that Fontaine was riding in last week was pulled over, which led to the large amounts of heroin and cocaine found inside.

Also in the car were 21-year-old Tykesha Williams and 36-year-old Neal Wilday, who were also arrested. Each faces two felony counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

“They’re not pharmacists,” Apple said. “You know, they’re backyard people that are just doing this and shipping this out, and that’s why people have no idea what they’re getting into.”

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the best way to put a stop to it is to continue to educate the public.

“We’ve known it’s been present, but I think people should be concerned it is often used as heroin, and it is far more powerful and more lethal,” he said. “And very often, the person buying it has no idea what they’re buying is fentanyl.”

Fontaine, Williams and Wilday were arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail without bail. Each faces up to nine years in state prison on each felony charge.