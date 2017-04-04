Voters in Shen CSD turn down land sale measure

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The plan to sell vacant land owned by the Shenendehowa School District to a developer failed in a referendum.

The final vote was 5,442 to 2,323.

The land in question is a wooded tract between Route 146 and Moe Road in Clifton Park. The developer wanted to use part of the 34 acre lot for commercial use and donate about 19 acres to the town.

Opponents, however, were concerned about the loss of green space and wanted the entire lot turned into a park.

The developer released the following statement Tuesday night:

Obviously we are saddened by the results and wish that more people had reviewed the true facts to see the merits of this win-win-win proposal, which included more than $2 million to Shen Schools and nearly 20 acres donated to the community for parkland. We certainly appreciate all those that took the time to vote on this issue. The District will retain the land at this point and a future sale may open the entire parcel up to some other developments.

The district said there is not a next step in place, and it is up to the board to discuss further.