Program to help feed poor families in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One local county is teaming up with a religious center to help people in the Capital Region who are homeless or need help.

Albany County and the Islamic Center of the Capital District are teaming up this month to help families who are struggling to put food on their tables

County Executive Dan McCoy says that population includes refugees. He’s asking people to step up to help those in need.

“We have bins that are going to be sent around, so people can put non-perishable foods out that we can get here for the families. We need large donations because again, we have 65 families who come here to receive food, and at the end of the day, we want to help more people,” McCoy said.

“It’s called the Muslim Food Pantry, but it doesn’t just focus Muslims. It’s out for everybody. Anybody can come pick up food from here, and that’s our aim, and hunger has no bias. It’s open to everybody,” Humera Khan, Volunteer at the Muslim Food Pantry, said.

The program goes from April 4 through April 30th.

You can drop off canned goods or other non-perishable foods at several locations around Albany, including at the County Executive Office on State Street, the Department of Social Services on Washington Ave, the Department of Health on Green Street and at Happy Cappuccino at Crossgates Mall.