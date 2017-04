SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say possessed child pornography.

Jon Tanzman, 43, was arrested and charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Police say he was arrested Tuesday following an investigation.

He was arraigned and released on $40,000 bond pending his next court appearance.

Police say Tanzman is listed as the President and Director of Tri-City BMX located in Rotterdam.