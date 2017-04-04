NY lawmakers upset, frustrated they couldn’t pass on-time budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Doctors may soon have to be called to the Capitol for high blood pressure.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle remain quite upset just 24 hours after passing a pair of bills to keep the government operational instead of passing a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, now over three days late.

Lawmakers are scheduled for a two-week break starting Thursday and some say they don’t want to leave Albany without a budget.

Lawmakers voted on Monday that keeps state operations, your police and fire, up and running and continues to pay state employees. That’s about the only positive members on both sides of the aisle had to say about it.

“Quite Frankly, I’m furious,” Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy said.

“Everybody is frustrated,” Assemblyman Al Stirpe said.

“I think they have broken down, but I also believe that they could easily be patched up,” Senator John DeFrancisco said.

Tensions remain high within both parties on not getting a deal done.

“I see it mostly as losers, parents cannot work, particularly mothers, without the child-care aid another issue that is not in there is aid to schools,” Rep. Fahy said.

The biggest loser appears to be schools. No budget means they’ll have to vote on their own school budgets without knowing how much funding they’ll get from the state.

“For a place like Utica that I represent that means a $1.5 million deficit and layoffs. So if we’re not going to increase education funding which is something we were going to do under the budget, but not under the extender, then this is a real problem for our schools,” Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi said.

Rep. Brindisi adds ride-sharing to the list of losers.

“The direct-care piece is great except that it wasn’t going to kick in until January 1st of next year,” Rep. Stirpe said.

Sen. Defrancisco believes lawmakers could’ve passed a budget last week on deadline, but two more losers hurt the deal.

“Raise the Age is not some minor thing, determining whether or not we are going to get free college tuition when the public knows nothing is free.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says a meeting with the Governor and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan has led to an agreement on raise the age in theory and his chamber is ready to vote.

“The Assembly stands ready. I’m not going to let the Assembly take the blame for their not being a budget.”

The Assembly says they’re willing to stay through the end of the week if that’s what it takes.