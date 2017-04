ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Medical Center has a new state of the art tool to help treat serious and complex tumors.

The tool, called “Tru Beam linear Accelerator”, is able to deliver cancer treatments with better precision.

It can automatically adjust for the smallest movements in patients to make sure radiation stays on target. It can, in some cases, even shorten the overall course of treatment.