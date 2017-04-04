NCAA: NC back in running to host events after law change

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – The NCAA says it will consider North Carolina as a host for championship events again after the state rolled back a law that limited protections for LGBT people.

In a statement Tuesday, the governing body said its Board of Governors had reviewed moves to repeal repealed the so-called “bathroom bill” and replace it with a compromise law. The NCAA said the new law “meets the minimal NCAA requirements” while expressing some concerns about provisions within it.

The statement says a majority of the board “reluctantly voted” to allow for consideration of bids from North Carolina during current deliberations for sites running through 2022.

The NCAA pulled seven events from the state in September for the 2016-17 season, including opening-weekend men’s basketball tournament games in March, in response to the law.