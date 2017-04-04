Intersection in Saratoga County causing damage to cars

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Commuters in Saratoga County say they’re tired of losing some of their coffee all because of one intersection that hasn’t been maintained.

“It’s been going on for 15 years minimum,” Robert Ruthoksy, a commuter, said.

Ruthosky says he’s just one of many drivers who have damaged their car passing through the crumbling intersection of State Route 29 and Rowland Street in Milton.

“I hit that now there’s a huge grinding noise in my car.”

For the last five years, he’s driven through here every day and watch countless commuters lose pieces of their exhaust pipes in this ditch.

“There’s a huge hole. It doesn’t look that big until you drive over it.”

Like many who live in the area, Ruthosky says he’s called the state, county, and town Departments of Public Works.

“The town of Milton says it’s not their problem and the state says it’s not their problem. Nothing’s getting done.”

Other drivers who’ve had concerns have gone as far as posting signs at the intersection like this one viewed on Google Maps, begging for someone to take care of the problem.

“Is it going to take someone seriously getting hurt before they even try to do something?”

The Saratoga County DPW Commissioner says patch work has been done in the past but they’re working with the state to permanently fix the problem this spring. They say new drainage and new pavement will be installed on Rowland.

This is welcomed relief for drivers like Ruthosky.

“When you pay taxes that’s what fixes that.”

The Saratoga County DPW says they hope to complete the project that fixes the ditch sometime this summer. Drivers we spoke with say they’ll believe it when they see it.