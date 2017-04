GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A warning to drivers in Gloversville as minor flooding has closed certain roads in the city.

According to Mayor Dayton King, South Boulevard, the bottom of Wilson Street and West 8th Avenue from Wilson to North Arlington are closed due to flooding. Parts of North Arlington, Bleeker Street, and West Street are also closed.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Officials say it appears a small creek overflowed in the area.