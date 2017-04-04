Facebook loses search warrant challenge in New York court

By Published:
AP Photo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Facebook has lost a legal fight against a New York City prosecutor who sought search warrants for hundreds of user accounts.

The New York state Court of Appeals on Tuesday sided with lower courts by ruling that the social media giant didn’t have the right to challenge the warrants.

Prosecutors in Manhattan sought search warrants in 2013 for the accounts of 381 people in connection with a disability benefits fraud case against New York City police and fire retirees.

Menlo Park, California-based Facebook challenged the warrants, but the courts sided with prosecutors, citing legal procedure that says it is up to individual users to challenge warrants seeking their information.

The case has been closely watched by social media companies, civil libertarians and prosecutors.

