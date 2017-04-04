Ceremony held for victims in DWI crashes

Web Staff Published: Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A ceremony held to honor the lives taken in drunken driving crashes on Tuesday.

Joining the ceremony, was the parents of a local DWI crash victim.

Police say Christopher Sharpley was celebrating his birthday in July of 2015 when he got into the back seat of his friend Edward Ferguson’s car.

He was driving drunk when he crashed into another car on Route 20 and 66 in Nassau.

Sharpley’s parents came out to remember their son’s life and to give a strong warning to anyone who might get behind the wheel of a car after drinking.

Ferguson was found guilty on all counts of Sharpley’s death. He’s scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

