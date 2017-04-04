Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a dentist they say falsified business records.

Police say Martin Sorbero, 62, of Hagaman, N.Y., forged a patient’s signature on a Care Credit application. He is then accused of falsely reporting and submitting it to Care Credit claiming he completed $11,000-worth of dental work.

Sorbero was arrested and charged with second-degree forgery, third-degree grand larceny, and first-degree falsifying business records.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

Police say there are numerous other victims, including a deceased woman.

Anyone who believes they are a victim should contact State Police at (518)-853-3724 or Canajoharie Police at (518)-673-3111.