Barge carrying gasoline runs aground on Hudson River in Catskill

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A large barge carrying gasoline has run aground on the Hudson River in Catskill south of the Rip Van Winkle Bridge.

The NYS DEC says the first call for the incident came in around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday off the coast of Dutchman’s Landing Park.

Here's a closer look at the barge that @NYSDEC says ran aground here in Catskill. I'll have the latest #LIVE at noon pic.twitter.com/wTXT5mCVFD — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) April 4, 2017

The barge was carrying fuel, but the DEC says there is no evidence of a spill at this time.

Greene County Sheriff Gregory Seeley says no one has been injured in the incident.

The DEC says officials and crews on scene are still investigating what caused the crash, but the Sheriff’s Office says the barge appears to have run aground on some rocks.

The Catskill Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, NYS DEC, and the Coast Guard are responding to the scene.

News10 ABC has a crew at the scene and will continue to bring you the latest information.