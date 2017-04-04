4/4 Pet Connection: Pepper

Pepper: Chihuahua mix

age: approx. 12

sex: female

Pepper is a spayed female Chihuahua mix who was surrendered to CDHA because her owners were moving.

Pepper is very sweet and gets along well with other dogs and is currently in a foster home with cats. Due to her age Pepper would appreciate a home without young children, who might overwhelm her.

Poor Pepper must wonder what has happened to her world. After giving her love for so many years she was given up like an old pair of shoes.

Pepper is sweet and loving and gets along well with other dogs and cats.

Capital District Humane Association: 518-664-3450