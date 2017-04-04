2 Shaker classrooms closed due to discovery of disturbed asbestos

Web staff Published:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two classrooms at Shaker High school were closed on Tuesday after a maintenance worker discovered disturbed asbestos.

The discovery was made during a check of the ventilation system. The school said the building material containing asbestos was disturbed while installing a set of blinds.

In an abundance of caution, the school also closed the neighboring room because a set of blinds had been installed there as well.

All work and final air quality testing of those rooms will be completed prior to classes resuming on Monday, April 24.

