Vermont officials warn about tax scams as deadline nears

BARRE, Vt. (AP) – With the annual tax filing deadline approaching, Vermont officials are warning residents to be wary of scams.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan will join officials with the Vermont Department of Taxes and Capstone Community Action at a press conference Monday to offer advice on how to protect yourself from identity theft and fraud ahead of the April 18 filing deadline.

They’ll discuss what residents should do if they are contacted by fraudsters posing as the IRS or state tax collectors. They’ll also provide information about Capstone’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which provides free services to thousands of lower income households.

The news conference is set for noon at the Capstone office in Barre.