Vermont officials warn about tax scams as deadline nears

By Published:

BARRE, Vt. (AP) – With the annual tax filing deadline approaching, Vermont officials are warning residents to be wary of scams.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan will join officials with the Vermont Department of Taxes and Capstone Community Action at a press conference Monday to offer advice on how to protect yourself from identity theft and fraud ahead of the April 18 filing deadline.

They’ll discuss what residents should do if they are contacted by fraudsters posing as the IRS or state tax collectors. They’ll also provide information about Capstone’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which provides free services to thousands of lower income households.

The news conference is set for noon at the Capstone office in Barre.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s