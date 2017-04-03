Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaking at local colleges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region college students are getting their chance to meet a groundbreaking justice from the Supreme Court.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the third woman and first Latina to sit on the Supreme Court, will be at Albany Law School Monday night. She will speak to students and receive the Kate Stoneman Award commitment to equal opportunities.

On Tuesday, she will receive an honorary doctorate from the Sage Colleges and speak on its campus in Troy.

On Tuesday night, Justice Sotomayor will hold an interactive discussion on her memoir, My Beloved World at the SEFCU Arena.