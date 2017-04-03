Several sheep killed in overnight Washington County barn fire

WHITE CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews responded to a barn fire just north of Cambridge on State Route 313 in Washington County overnight Monday morning.

The call for the fire came in around 2:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say the intensity of the flames in the barn woke the homeowners, who then called 911.

Officials say the fire was already blazing by the time fire crews were able to arrive on scene, and unfortunately, the barn is now a total loss.

The barn housed some 20 sheep, firefighters say, and several of those sheep were unable to make it out of the barn and were killed in the blaze.

It being lambing season, firefighters say a preliminary investigation indicates a heat lamp inside the barn keeping several newborn lambs warm overnight may be responsible for the fire.

The home on the property was considered in danger during the fire, but luckily escaped any real damage. No one inside the home was injured.

