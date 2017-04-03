Senate approves emergency budget extension

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following three days of failed negotiations to pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year and a potential government shut-down lawmakers were forced to act on Monday.

Extending New York’s current budget instead of voting for new one is not where lawmakers hoped to be, but that’s the cards they were dealt.

“I am heartened and disheartened at the same time,” Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan.

The measure passed by a 46-15 vote.

With this vote, Flanagan says he knows the Senate is doing the right thing.

The vote extends the current budget through May 31st and avoids a government shutdown. This means if you’re one of the state’s 300,000 employees you’ll keep getting paid.

There’s no hiding he’s still upset this is not a budget vote.

“Raise the Age is out, Uber is out, workers compensation is out, clean water is out, there’s a whole litany of things that are out and yet the irony is I feel like we’re this close.”

Lawmakers will have until the end of May to sort out their differences on policy, but Assembly Democratic Leader Joe Morelle says that doesn’t do lawmakers any favors.

“This doesn’t take any pressure off us. There’s quite a bit of pressure, people want to make sure we get the things they care about done, the things like education aid done and they’re not done in an extender,” Morelle said. “I think all sides will continue to work very hard over the next several days, weeks, whatever it takes to get this done. Hopefully, it will be shorter than longer.”

This all means starting another clock for another deadline and continuing to wait for the outcome.