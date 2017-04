GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Guilderland Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Route 20 and Johnston Road.

The crash happened at around 5:50 a.m.

Police say Sarmeen Siddiquee, 47, was crossing the street when she was struck by a car driven by David Romey, 54, of Berne.

Siddiquee was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.