New police officers graduate from Albany academy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is welcoming its newest members.

The 10 new officers graduated from the Albany Police Academy. The department started its own academy in October 2016 and these are the very first graduates of the 26-week long program.

“We need as many officers as we can get ou there,” Interim Chief Robert Sears said. “So we’re trying to take a new approach here in the city. We decided to start our own police academy and these are the first recruits coming out of the police academy so we’re very proud of that.”

The Albany Academy was created as a part of the department’s commitment to community policing.