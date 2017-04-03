Man charging iPhone overnight in bed suffers severe burns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (CNN) – An Alabama man says he was nearly electrocuted while sleeping with his phone charging in his bed.

Wiley Day, 32, was treated for second and third-degree burns on his neck and hands.

It was a normal Wednesday night for Day as he fell asleep in his room with his now burned dog tag around his neck.

Hours later, it was a much different story.

“Thursday morning is probably the scariest morning I’ve ever been through in my life,” Day said.

He said while sleeping with his cell phone plugged in, the chain to his dog tag slipped between the charger and his extension cord.

“My necklace became the conductor. And it somehow, some way, jolted me over here to the floor.”

While being shocked, day said he was able to break the chain from his neck.

“I kept yelling, ‘Jesus.'”

Doctors said about 100 volts could kill a person, and a doctor says Day was hit with about 110 volts.

“He is lucky to be alive because electrocution kills,” Dr. Benjamin Fail, of Family Practice Physician, said.

With another chance to live, Day said he’s stepping up to help break the dangerous habit of sleeping with your phone on the charger in the bed and hopefully help to save lives.

“Charge your phone away from you. Charge it the next day. It’s not worth your life,” Day said.

Doctors say Day is expected to recover.