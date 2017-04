ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former employee of an institute for troubled kids has admitted to abusing a resident in his care.

According to the Justice Center, Brant Connie, a former employee at Albany’s St. Anne’s Institute, admitted to lifting the victim in the air, throwing her to the ground and wrapping his arm around her neck.

The Justice Center says the incident was captured on camera and came to light when reported by a co-worker.