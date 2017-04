WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – An ISIS group released a new kill list with the names and addresses of more than 8,000 Americans, according to a new report by SITE Intelligence Group.

In the video message, the group, United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) is urging supporters to “kill them wherever you find them.”

The video also stated that members will “continue to wage war” and previewed information from the kill list.

The group published a similar “kill list” last year.