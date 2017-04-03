Getting in the ring at Albany Boxing Club

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Boxing is a local hub for cultivating talent and teaching kids hard work and sportsmanship.

Abraham “Super” Nova started going there when he was 12, and now he’s a professional boxer, with a 5-0 record to start his career.

In the amateur ranks, Nova was known for throwing hard, but more importantly, fast punches that left his opponents lying motionless on the canvas.

Super Nova says crossing over into the professional ranks has its differences; the gloves are lighter and have less padding. There are no shirts or headgear. The goal is to do damage to your opponent instead of scoring points, and Nova throws power punches with a surgeon’s precision. Now, he’s knocking out his professional competition too.

“My strengths coming into the ring has to consist of my will, my speed, my power, and also my experience. A lot of fighters think I’m young, but I’ve been doing this for 12 years,” Nova said. “I’ve been doing this since I was a little kid, so I’ve seen a lot of styles and I’ve traveled all around the world.”

Nova has killer instinct required of a fighter but attributes his success as an all-around boxer to the team of men that have been honing his speed and power since he was 12. From here on out, Nova has the eye of the tiger and is focus on the belt.

“The ultimate goal is to be a world champion, not just a champion, bring 518 to the map, let the whole world know who the 518 is, and we’ve got some great fighters and great people in the capital district. In the next year and a half, I should be world champion.”

Nova has another fight coming up in May.