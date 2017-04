AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fire broke out at a home in Amsterdam Monday afternoon.

The fire took place just after 3:30 p.m. Monday at 79 Academy St. The first and second floor were affected, according to the battalion chief.

The fire also spread to the attic.

The battalion chief said no firefighters were injured. Some neighbors told NEWS10 ABC they saw crews pull a woman from the top floor.