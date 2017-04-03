Convicted car thief’s victims awarded restitution

Related Coverage Local classic car thief sent to jail again

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The victims of a notorious Schenectady garage owner had their day in court, asking the judge for restitution.

Fred Perillo made no apologies as made his return to Schenectady County Court.

“I’m the victim,” Perillo said.

Two weeks ago, Perillo learned he was finally going to jail after two years of failed appeals.

“I’m 100 percent veteran from Vietnam and 100 percent disabled. No justice at all and I’m innocent of the whole thing.”

Investigators and his victims claim it’s all a sympathy act.

They point to these videos of him working outside his garage, standing next to a friend’s SUV, gone are the eye patch and wheelchair.

“It’s a good show but he’s full of horse manure,” Michael Mangello, a friend, said.

Mangello says Perillo had been a good friend, his garage a second home.

That was until dozens of classic cars went missing and 10’s of thousands of dollars for parts and repairs never materialized.

Michael and other victims testified how they were conned during Perillo’s restitution hearing.

Perillo’s attorney made his case that the victims lacked sufficient proof such as receipts.

He questioned why the victims would advance Perillo money without any work being done.

“Why do people believe in the Easter bunny, Santa Claus? He’s that good,” Mangello said.

In the end, the judge awarded restitution to two victims in the amount of just over $23,000.

Paul Pakan says even if he was awarded restitution, he doubts he’ll ever see it.

“If he doesn’t pay what’s the alternative? To send him to jail for not paying the restitution? He’s already going to jail,” Pakan said.

The judge was quick to say that Perillo’s prison term of 5 1/2 to 11 years still stands. That’s where he is going to from here.