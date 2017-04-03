April the Giraffe born in our local region

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The now famous April the Giraffe may now be living at the Animal Adventure Park just outside of Binghamton but did you know that she got her start right here in the Catskills?

“These are the three giraffe stalls so she would have been born in one of these,” Cathy Ballone, of the former Catskill Game Farm, said.

As the nation anxiously awaits the birth of April the giraffe’s baby, we get a glimpse of where April herself was born.

Turns out she’s a local girl and got her start here at a place that might look very familiar, the Catskill Game Farm.

“Now everybody’s got a connection to an animal that has a very direct relationship with our property.”

The once booming, privately owned zoo has been shuttered for more than a decade.

April was auctioned off to her current home at Animal Adventure Park when the facility closed in 2006 but Ballone and her husband ben are breathing new life into the facility where April got her start.

“We’re looking to convert the giraffe house into an inn with the ability to do weddings and events on site. We’re looking for investors to convert a good chunk of the property into a campground and RV park.”

This means you’ll be able to get married where April the Giraffe was born.

With April’s live video stream going viral across the country, Ballone says it’s sparked new interest in her property.

“I only started recently getting messages in the last like three weeks. Mostly people asking what April’s birthday is, that’s the most common question I’m getting, which I don’t know.”

We still don’t know the birthday for April’s calf either but the world seems to keep watching and waiting. Her caretakers say it should be any day now.

The Ballones say that they hope to open their inn here at the Catskill Game Farm by Spring of 2018 and they hope to open it up under the name the long neck inn for the giraffes that used to live here.