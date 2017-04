Toto, (6 yr old Terrier Mix) Don’t confuse me with the Wizard of Oz but I think I could have been in the movie.

I love people and other dogs. I do not like sharing food with people or dogs, but I can work on that.

I’m also 6 years old and came to the APF because my owner could not care for me. If you’re looking for a fun Terrier, come meet me today!

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944