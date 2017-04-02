Kayakers enjoy nice weather for 44th annual Tenandeho White Water Derby

MECHANICVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Kayakers in Mechanicville took advantage of Sunday’s sunshine and got out for the 44th annual Tenandeho White Water Derby.

The four and a half mile down river race started at Coons Crossing earlier. Paddlers race against the clock while taking in beautiful scenery.

Those who took part today say all that melting snow made for some tricky conditions.

“Down on the course it will be pretty heavy rapids today because the water is extremely high compared to normal,” said participant Jim Underwood.

And you might recognize a familiar face behind his helmet. News10ABC’s very own Nick Johnston was one of the participants in the derby. He was number nine.

If you didn’t know, Nick is an avid kayaker, so we know he loved getting out there today.