Halfmoon home a total loss after early Sunday morning fire

Web Staff Published:

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A home on Werner Road in Halfmoon has been declared a total loss by the Clifton Park fire department after a fire early Sunday morning.

Officials say the fire started around 1:52 a.m. Sunday at 57 Werner Road and was under control by 3 a.m.

One homeowner was home at the time of the fire and was taken to Albany Med with unspecified injuries.

Ray Lightcap, who lives nearby, says the fire has left him feeling shaken and that he feels for the homeowner.

“It’s very scary. It’s terrifying. And it’s very sad,” said Lightcap. “He’s a nice enough fellow for him to have to go through this. He’s out of work and he’s on disability.”

The Saratoga County Cause and Origin Team is now investigating the cause of the fire.

 

