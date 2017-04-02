Assem. Santabarbara, son join Autism community to celebrate 2nd anniversary of Puzzles Bakery

By Published:

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and his 15-year-old son, who has Autism, joined members of the Autism community at Puzzles Bakery in Schenectady to celebrate their second anniversary.

Puzzles employs those with developmental disabilities to integrate them into the community.

Santabarbara also announced the details of the second annual Autism Auction Day.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday from 9-3 at the Capitol where News10ABC’s own Christina Arangio will be the host.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s