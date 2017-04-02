Assem. Santabarbara, son join Autism community to celebrate 2nd anniversary of Puzzles Bakery

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and his 15-year-old son, who has Autism, joined members of the Autism community at Puzzles Bakery in Schenectady to celebrate their second anniversary.

Puzzles employs those with developmental disabilities to integrate them into the community.

Santabarbara also announced the details of the second annual Autism Auction Day.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday from 9-3 at the Capitol where News10ABC’s own Christina Arangio will be the host.