Albany Police investigating afternoon shooting on Park Avenue

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Park Avenue.

On Sunday at around 1:00pm, officers responded to the 600 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male victim had been shot and was taken to Albany Medical Center.

The victim is currently being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and it’s unknown at this time if this incident is connected to the shooting Saturday night on Broad Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.